Eminent Jurist And Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali Nariman Passes Away At 95

- Live Mint) "Eminent jurist and Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Fali S Nariman passes away at the age of 95. Abhishek Singhvi extended his heartfelt condolences and called him a legendary figure in law and public life who stood by his principles unwaveringly to X (formerly Twitter), Singhvi said,“End of an era-#falinariman passes away, a living legend who will forever be in hearts &minds of those in law &public life. Above all his diverse achievements, he stuck to his principles unwaveringly &called a spade a spade, a quality shared by his brilliant son #Rohinton.”(This is a Breaking News story. More details awaited)
