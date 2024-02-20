Jordan Expresses Disappointment Over Security Council's Failure To Adopt Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 20 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates expressed regret and disappointment over the Security Council's failure to adopt a ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip due to the United States of America's veto against the draft resolution submitted by Algeria on behalf of the Arab group.The Ministry's official spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said that the Security Council's failure to issue a resolution to end the raging war on Gaza for the third time reflects the international inability to stop the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the senseless war of aggression that Israel insists on continuing.Qudah emphasized that the rules of international law must be applied impartially and without preference, and that the international community particularly the Security Council must fulfill its obligations by passing a resolution to end the bloody war in Gaza, which has claimed the lives of over 29,000 innocent people, the majority of whom are women and children.