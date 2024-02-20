Russian Forces Shell Seven Communities In Sumy Region, Civilian Suffers Concussion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces shelled seven communities in the Sumy region throughout the day, with 236 explosions recorded.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram .

During the day, Russians shelled the border areas and settlements of Sumy region 38 times. A total of 236 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda communities came under attacks.

“One civilian suffered a concussion as a result of a FPV drone attack,” the administration said.

The Bilopillia community was attacked with artillery (47 explosions), mortars (61 explosions) and MLRS (10 explosions).

Russians attack industrial area and residential buildings in, injuring three civilians

The Russian forces shelled the Velyka Pysarivka community with mortars (15 explosions) and automatic grenade launchers (10 explosions) from the territory of the Russian Federation.

In the Krasnopillia community, there were 39 explosions due to mortar shelling, as well as attacks by Lancet UAVs.

Russians dropped 42 mines on the Seredyna-Buda community.

The Esman community was subjected to mortar shelling. The occupiers dropped three KAB-500 aerial bombs on the territory of the Yunakivka community.

As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone hit a private house in the Sumy region, killing a family of five.