               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Population Density In Uzbekistan Rises To 82 Per Square Km


2/20/2024 3:11:20 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Statistics Agency, as of January 1, 2024, the average population density in Uzbekistan was 82 people per square kilometer, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

This represents an increase of approximately 1.8 people compared to the same period last year (as of January 1, 2023, there were 80.2 people per square km).

As of January 1, 2024, the permanent population of our republic was 36.8 million people.

Reportedly, 18,768.5 thousand people live in urban areas and 18,031.3 thousand people live in rural areas.

MENAFN20022024000195011045ID1107876746

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search