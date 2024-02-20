Population Density In Uzbekistan Rises To 82 Per Square Km

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Statistics Agency, as of January 1, 2024, the average population density in Uzbekistan was 82 people per square kilometer, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

This represents an increase of approximately 1.8 people compared to the same period last year (as of January 1, 2023, there were 80.2 people per square km).

As of January 1, 2024, the permanent population of our republic was 36.8 million people.

Reportedly, 18,768.5 thousand people live in urban areas and 18,031.3 thousand people live in rural areas.