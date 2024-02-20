Population Density In Uzbekistan Rises To 82 Per Square Km

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Statistics Agency, as of January 1, 2024, the
average population density in Uzbekistan was 82 people per square
kilometer, Azernews reports, citing Kun news
agency.
This represents an increase of approximately 1.8 people compared
to the same period last year (as of January 1, 2023, there were
80.2 people per square km).
As of January 1, 2024, the permanent population of our republic
was 36.8 million people.
Reportedly, 18,768.5 thousand people live in urban areas and
18,031.3 thousand people live in rural areas.
