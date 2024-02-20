Forward Edge-AI Awarded A Phase I SBIR By The National Science Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New NSF funded technology will manage the governance of space-based algorithms and training data

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, USA, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. (Forward Edge-AI), has been awarded a Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to develop a new Blockchain /Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) to ensure the provenance, integrity and quality of space-based algorithms and their training data. The technology is an urgently needed improvement to cybersecurity in space to enable a larger scale, higher throughput, and a more securely interconnected ecosystem. This includes enabling on-orbit manufacturing; and is aimed squarely at Small and Medium Manufacturers (SMM), large manufacturers as well as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) that will supply large scale space production industries. The innovation also will enable on-the-fly-learning, and autonomous on-orbit updates of Deep Learning algorithms. The technology is dual use, designed to meet the stringent security requirements of government, military, and digital banking organizations.

This technology will accelerate the commercial development of the hybrid space and terrestrial communications architectures, in-space manufacturing, and industrial infrastructure. The project will accelerate the integration of terrestrial telecommunications networks and satellite communications technologies, decrease costs, increase service coverage, and provide added resilience and enhance the security of the nation's communication infrastructure, thereby accelerating human endeavors in space.

The University of Texas San Antonio will serve as the research partner.

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI's mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

