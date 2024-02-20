MBRHE Renews Commitment to Excellence at Its Annual Gala

(MENAFN- Content Plus) Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Dubai, United Arab Emirates; February 20, 2024: Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment celebrated its significant achievements in 2023 and unveiled its updated logo at the Versace Palace Hotel in Jaddaf-Dubai, marking a new phase of growth and evolution.



The update of the logo symbolizes the establishment's continuous development, commitment to sustainable housing solutions as guided by visionary leadership, and dedication to achieving a futuristic vision of providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions for Dubai citizens.



The establishment honored its employees' exceptional efforts based on Dubai Government's happiness indicators and mystery shopper results, presented by the Dubai Government Excellence Program. Achieving first place for the second consecutive year in the customer happiness index at 97.7%, reflects the team's commitment to providing the highest service levels aligned with Dubai's strategic vision.



The annual gala, attended by CEO Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, leadership team, and numerous employees, included several entertainment segments. Exeed Cars, the event's official sponsor, offered additional surprises, including a brand-new car raffle, showcasing the positive and cooperative work environment and the establishment's commitment to recognizing its team's efforts as the foundation of its success and excellence.



2023's progress is attributed to effective strategies focusing on service quality improvement and creating an environment that encourages creativity and innovation, aiming to meet Dubai's vision of providing the best government services. The annual gala strengthens employee bonds, celebrates achievements, and reinforces the commitment to housing sector leadership and motivation for continued contributions.



In 2023, the establishment exceeded expectations through teamwork, collaboration, and turning challenges into opportunities, achieving a leading position in customer happiness at 97.7%, reflecting the team's commitment to excellence and strategic vision alignment, and highlighting the pivotal role of digital transformation in enhancing public services, operational efficiency, and user convenience.







