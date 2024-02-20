Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Possibility To Build Joint Plant

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

"Azerbaijan Investment Company" JSC and Turkiye's Gurok Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exploring the possibilities of construction of a glassware plant in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan Economy Minister, in his official X account.

Gürok Group, the 5th largest producer of glass products in the world, operates in various fields such as glass screen, tile, industrial equipment production, construction, and tourism.

Besides, having been operating in the industry of glass containers and juice containers, the company has production facilities in Kutahya. The company exports its products to more than 140 countries.

It is worth noting that the Gurok Group started operations in Kutahya, Turkiye in 1948. Its investments in socio-economic and socio-cultural developments in Kutahya province turned into highly effective contributions on a nationwide scale over the years.