Azerbaijan, Turkiye Discuss Possibility To Build Joint Plant

"Azerbaijan Investment Company" JSC and Turkiye's Gurok Group
have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on exploring the
possibilities of construction of a glassware plant in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by
Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan Economy Minister, in his official X
account.
Gürok Group, the 5th largest producer of glass products in the
world, operates in various fields such as glass screen, tile,
industrial equipment production, construction, and tourism.
Besides, having been operating in the industry of glass
containers and juice containers, the company has production
facilities in Kutahya. The company exports its products to more
than 140 countries.
It is worth noting that the Gurok Group started operations in
Kutahya, Turkiye in 1948. Its investments in socio-economic and
socio-cultural developments in Kutahya province turned into highly
effective contributions on a nationwide scale over the years.
