Tomei, Tudyk, Trejo, Swallow Among Additions To FAN EXPO Philadelphia In Next Wave Of Celebrities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler) and fan favorites Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 'Firefly'), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Emily Swallow ('The Mandalorian,' 'Supernatural') and Jeff Ward ('One Piece,' 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.') are among the additions to the growing celebrity lineup at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars) and Diana Lee Inosanto ('Ahsoka') round out the newcomers to the roster.



Marisa Tomei blasted onto the scene with her Academy Award winning performance as 'Mona Lisa Vito' opposite Joe Pesci in My Cousin Vinny. After the Best Supporting Actress win, she went on to roles in Chaplin, Untamed Heart and the Paper, later appearing on Broadway before earning two more Oscar nominations, the third for The Wrestler. She also had a recurring role in the hit series ï¿1⁄2Empireï¿1⁄2 and appeared as ï¿1⁄2Aunt Mayï¿1⁄2 in three Spider-Man blockbusters.



Alan Tudyk gained fansï¿1⁄2 attention when he starred as wise-cracking "Hoban 'Wash' Washburne" in "Firefly" and Serenity, and later grabbed the ï¿1⁄2Star Warsï¿1⁄2 fandom with his portrayal of ï¿1⁄2K-2SOï¿1⁄2 in Rogue One. He also appeared in Wreck it Ralph and 42 and has lent his voice to characters in hits like ï¿1⁄2American Dad,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Harley Quinn,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Transformers: Earthspeakï¿1⁄2 and ï¿1⁄2Star vs. the Forces of Evil.ï¿1⁄2



Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejoï¿1⁄2s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. He has starred in dozens of films including Desperado, Heat, the From Dusk Till Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon A Time In Mexico, the Spy Kids movies, Machete and many more.



With her portrayal of ï¿1⁄2The Armorerï¿1⁄2 in ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorianï¿1⁄2 in the hit Netflix series ï¿1⁄2The Mandalorian,ï¿1⁄2 Emily Swallow added another role to her growing resume. She also appeared as ï¿1⁄2Kim Fischer,ï¿1⁄2 a regular on ï¿1⁄2The Mentalistï¿1⁄2 and as ï¿1⁄2Amara / The Darknessï¿1⁄2 in the 11th season of ï¿1⁄2Supernatural.ï¿1⁄2 She also voiced the role of ï¿1⁄2Lisa Tepesï¿1⁄2 in the animated Netflix fantasy action series ï¿1⁄2Castlevania.ï¿1⁄2



Jeff Ward played ï¿1⁄2Deke Shawï¿1⁄2 as a regular on ï¿1⁄2Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.ï¿1⁄2 from 2017-2020, and most recently appeared in the first season of the Netflix adventure/comedy ï¿1⁄2One Piece.ï¿1⁄2 Fans will also recognize him from his work in ï¿1⁄2Brand New Cherry Flavorï¿1⁄2 and the TV movie Mansonï¿1⁄2s Lost Girls, where he gave an appropriately creepy performance as the cult leader.



Joonas Suotamo has assumed the mantle of the iconic role of ï¿1⁄2Chewbaccaï¿1⁄2 in numerous iterations of the Star Wars saga since first appearing as the Wookiee in Episode VII ï¿1⁄2 The Force Awakens in 2015. The Finnish actor also stepped out of the familiar character to appear in four episodes of the Disney series ï¿1⁄2Willow.ï¿1⁄2



Diana Lee Inosanto appears as ï¿1⁄2Morgan Elsbethï¿1⁄2 in the Star Wars ï¿1⁄2Ahsokaï¿1⁄2 production on Disney+, opposite Rosario Dawson, David Tennant and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. She originated that role in an episode of ï¿1⁄2Mandalorianï¿1⁄2 in 2020 after appearing in dozens of movies and shows as a stunt person and a variety of other entertainment jobs.



They join a lineup that already includes headliners Mario Lopez (ï¿1⁄2Saved by the Bell,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Access Hollywoodï¿1⁄2), Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, ï¿1⁄2Gilmore Girlsï¿1⁄2), Felicia Day (ï¿1⁄2The Guild,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Dragon Age: Redemptionï¿1⁄2), Ben McKenzie (ï¿1⁄2Gotham,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2The O.C.ï¿1⁄2), Holly Marie Combs (ï¿1⁄2Charmed,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Picket Fencesï¿1⁄2), Adam Savage (ï¿1⁄2MythBusters,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Unchained Reactionï¿1⁄2), Michelle Hurd (ï¿1⁄2Star Trek: Picard,ï¿1⁄2 ï¿1⁄2Law & Order: SVUï¿1⁄2), Sofia Boutella (Rebel Moon, The Mummy) and Jason Lee (ï¿1⁄2My Name is Earl,ï¿1⁄2 The Incredibles).



Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.



Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq/home/events/.



