SWAAC ELSO Chooses Kuwait's Dr. Huda Al-Foderi As Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 20 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced that the Head of Anaesthesia, Critical Care and Pain Management Departments, Dr. Huda Al-Foderi, has been chosen as chief of South West Asia and Africa, Extracorporeal Life Support Organization (SWAAC ELSO).

In a statement on Tuesday, Dr. Al-Foderi expressed her pride and appreciation in holding the position, feeling honored to represent Kuwait in the organization.

The Extracorporeal Life Support service, "Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation" (ECMO) is considered one of the latest services provided in intensive care for critically ill patients, and the ECMO Center at Al-Adan Hospital offers a course approved by ELSO.

ECMO is used through connecting the patient to an external artificial lung device through fine catheters that are inserted into the arteries and veins of heart failure patients and acute respiratory syndrome.

Dr. Al-Foderi was chosen for this position due to her influential role in the organization through her membership, and her chairmanship of the training committee during the previous years.

ELSO is considered a global non-profit organization concerned with providing medical training for ECMO centers worldwide, which have qualified more than 300 doctors, nurses, and technicians. (end)

mrv











MENAFN20022024000071011013ID1107874263