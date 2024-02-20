Dune London Collaborates With Deema Al Asadi For A Ramadan Campaign

(MENAFN- Asdaf News)
Dune London, Apparel Group's Brand announced its collaboration with Dubai-based influencer, Deema Al Asadi, on a beautifully curated edit of Ramadan styles.
Deema, one of the Middle East's most inspirational influencers, known for her adventurous and unique style. Deema worked closely with the buying, design and creative teams at Dune London's headquarters to select her favourite pieces and bring her exclusive Ramadan edit to life through a highly anticipated campaign and fashion film.
Capture the magic of Ramadan with Dune London's signature silhouettes, adorned with hand-placed beading, ornate embellishment and diamante detailing. Discover elegant kitten heels, modern mules and scene stealing heels alongside beautifully coordinated handbag styles, designed for holy month celebrations and beyond.
The perfect blend of Deema's impeccable taste and Dune London's expert craftsmanship, discover The Ramadan Collection.
