It's Really Not Okay: Sneha Wagh, Lillete Dubey Mourn Demise Of Co-Star Rituraj

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) Actresses Lillete Dubey and Sneha Wagh expressed their condolences on the demise of their co-actor Rituraj Singh, remembering the beautiful memories they shared with the latter.

Rituraj passed away at the age of 59 in the wee hours of Tuesday, due to cardiac arrest.

Taking to Instagram, Lillete shared some throwback pictures with Rituraj and penned a note, saying, "Lost an old friend and co actor Rituraj Singh today... and was very sad... we had worked together in theatre since he was in his 20's... endearing, affectionate and a terrific actor on stage, he also straddled TV and films later and I always felt he never got the parts that really shone light on his immense talent.."

"Met him very recently after ages and we promised to catch up properly .. a promise that will be fulfilled elsewhere now I guess.. RIP dearest Ritz... Will miss you... The pic is from a play he did for me 'On a Muggy night in Mumbai' by Mahesh Dattani, in which he was wonderful," the post read.

Sneha, who shared the screen with the senior actor in the 2009 show 'Jyoti', said in a statement: "It's just a couple of days ago that my first Hindi TV series 'Jyoti' completed its 15 years of launch and today this news of Rituraj ji passing away has literally had me in shock."

The actress played the titular role in the show, while Rituraj portrayed the character of Sisodia (Mayor Sahab).

The 36-year-old actress further recalled how Rituraj used to mentor them like little kids.

"I was very young and I remember him mentoring us like we were little kids. He played an important role in the show. When we were on sets, his cheerful laughter changed the whole environment. He made sure that everyone was in a good mood," shared Sneha.

"It's really not okay to wake up to such sad news. Recently I saw him in a lot of movies and OTT shows. He was doing well. I wish he had taken better care of his health too. My condolences to his family and friends. We never know what times are ahead of us, let's pray for each one of us to gather the strength of facing the realities of life," added Sneha.

--IANS

sp/prw