Medicines Worth Rs 52L Seized At Delhi Airport, Three Held

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has detected huge quantities of different medicines valued around Rs 52 lakh from three passengers, who were bound for Kabul via Sharjah by Air Arabia Airlines, an official said on Tuesday.

Sharing the details, the CISF official said that on Monday, at 4.10 p.m., on the basis of behaviour detection, the surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of three passengers at the check-in area, Terminal-3 of IGI Airport.

“On suspicion, passengers later identified as Basid, Mubashir Jamal and Kayfee (all Indian Nationals) bound for Kabul via Sharjah by Air Arabia Airlines flight were diverted to the random checking point for thorough checking of their baggage,” said a senior CISF official.

On screening of their baggage through the X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images.

“On physical checking, huge quantities of different types of medicines of approximate value INR 52 lakh were detected. On enquiry, the passengers could not produce supporting documents for carrying such a huge quantity of medicines,” said the official.

“The matter was informed to senior officers of CISF and Customs Officials. Later, the said passengers along with detected medicines were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter,” the official added.

