This Is 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh' Of 'Viksit Bharat': Yogi

Lucknow, Feb 20 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday emphasised that the significant transformation the state has undergone in the past six to seven years had turned it into 'Viksit Uttar Pradesh of Viksit Bharat'.

Speaking at the FDI conclave titled 'UP: An Emerging Destination for Foreign Investment in India' held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the chief minister reflected on the state's evolution, stating, "Seven years ago, Uttar Pradesh was labelled as a BIMARU state, perceived as a hindrance to the nation's progress. However, today, Uttar Pradesh has shed this label, emerging as a state of 'Unlimited Potential'."

He elaborated, "We possess 'prakrati' (nature), 'parmatma' (God), and 'pratibha' (the talent of our youth). Through this confluence, we are propelling Uttar Pradesh forward under the guidance and leadership of the Prime Minister. Over the past seven years, we have accomplished significant milestones, including doubling the state's economy and per capita income."

The chief minister assured that the state government is fully committed to meeting the targets set by the Prime Minister within specified timelines.

"Aligned with the Prime Minister's directives, we are determined to propel Uttar Pradesh as the growth engine of India," he affirmed.

Reflecting on Uttar Pradesh's remarkable turnaround from its BIMARU state label, the chief minister credited the Prime Minister's visionary leadership as the catalyst. "We embraced the Prime Minister's vision as our mission, implementing targeted policies across various sectors and fostering a conducive environment marked by exemplary law and order," he explained.

The tangible outcomes of these efforts are evident, with Uttar Pradesh now emerging as the second-largest economy in the nation, jumping from its previous sixth position.

Additionally, the state has become a "revenue surplus" state and earned the distinction of being the first to introduce FDI and the Fortune Global 500 policy, he said.

Citing examples, the Chief Minister noted that esteemed Fortune Global 500 companies such as Samsung, Microsoft, LG, PepsiCo, Nayara Energy, Reliance Industries, Tata, Hindustan Unilever, Haier, and Ikea are actively expanding their operations in Uttar Pradesh.

The success of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023, which garnered investment proposals totaling US$ 400 billion, further underscores Uttar Pradesh's status as a premier destination for FDI, he pointed out.

