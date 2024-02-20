Borrell: things are going against West`s desires

(MENAFN) Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, emphasized the need for faster and more efficient collective action among member states during a speech at the Munich Security Conference. Borrell acknowledged that the European Union's bureaucratic procedures and requirement for unanimity hinder rapid responses in what he referred to as a "war situation." While advocating for a quicker and better-coordinated approach, he highlighted the challenges of navigating European Union rules, which often result in time-consuming decision-making processes.



During his address, Borrell pointed out that certain political figures and the general public within the European Union might not fully grasp the urgency of the situations at hand, including the conflict in Ukraine and other geopolitical challenges. He stressed the inadequacy of waiting for lengthy procedures such as European elections or demanding more details before taking decisive action.



While Borrell is a vocal advocate for supporting Ukraine against Russia, his comments were not limited to the specific conflict, as he addressed broader challenges faced by the European Union. These challenges include the conflict in Gaza, the European Union's relationship with the Global South, and the overall geopolitical landscape. Borrell highlighted the urgency of overcoming internal hurdles to enhance the European Union's collective response capabilities.



In a cautionary note, Borrell warned that the global narrative is shifting against the West, emphasizing the need for the European Union to win the battle of narratives. He expressed concerns that mistakes made by the United States and its allies in the Middle East and Ukraine could contribute to a scenario where the world aligns as 'the rest against the West.' The European Union's foreign policy chief called for a proactive approach to navigate these challenges and enhance the bloc's credibility on the global stage.





