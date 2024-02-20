Saudi Tadawul Group CEO Announces Capital Market Forum – CONNECT Hong Kong

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 20 February 2024: In a significant development at the Saudi Capital Market Forum 2024, the CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group, Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, announced the forthcoming Capital Market Forum – CONNECT Hong Kong event due to be held on the 9th of May 2024. This edition of the Forum will be held in partnership with Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX).



Speaking at the event he said, “I’m very delighted to announce today, we will be taking the Saudi Capital Market Forum beyond Saudi borders for the first time. In collaboration with the Hong Kong Exchange on 9 May 2024 we will be conducting the Capital Market Forum in Hong Kong, called the CMF – CONNECT. The event will help integrate the Saudi capital market with the rest of the world and add further value to the Forum in the future.”



This initiative, unveiled on the Forum's second day in Riyadh, is aimed at bolstering the connectivity between Saudi Arabian and Asian capital markets. Designed to facilitate cross-border investments and foster collaboration, the event will feature a series of strategic discussions and networking platforms, inviting key financial minds and decision-makers.



The Forum, in its first Asian edition, is poised to contribute to economic growth and enhance the integration of global financial markets, as well as further elevate the interconnectivity of the Saudi capital market with key financial hubs in line with Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program.







MENAFN20022024007153015390ID1107873719