Disastrous Houthi assault demolishes UK vessel

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of maritime tensions, a Belize-flagged merchant vessel, the Rubymar, has reportedly sustained "catastrophic" damage, leading its crew to abandon ship, according to an announcement from the Yemeni military on Monday. The Houthi forces, who control the Yemeni capital, have been actively disrupting shipping since late October, initially in protest against the Israeli military operation in Gaza. The conflict has since expanded to target vessels associated with the United States and the United Kingdom.



The Rubymar, owned by the United Kingdom-based Golden Adventure Shipping but flying the Belize flag, was en route from the United Arab Emirates to Bulgaria when it became the latest target of Houthi attacks. Yahya Saree, a spokesman for the Yemeni military, revealed that the vessel was struck with "a number of appropriate naval missiles," resulting in catastrophic damage that halted the ship's movement. The severity of the damage poses a significant risk of potential sinking in the Gulf of Aden.



Saree emphasized that during the operation, measures were taken to ensure the safe evacuation of the ship's crew. The attack on the Rubymar comes amid a broader campaign by Houthi forces to interdict shipping, particularly those linked to Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The conflict has been unfolding in the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb strait, a crucial maritime route connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.



The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center reported that the Rubymar was "at anchor" approximately 35 nautical miles south of al-Mukha in the Bab-el-Mandeb strait.



The ship's maritime security company, LSS-SAPU, confirmed that two missiles were fired at the vessel, resulting in water intake. As a result, the owners and managers are said to be considering options for towing the damaged vessel.



The targeted attack on the Rubymar raises concerns about the safety and security of international shipping in the region, prompting maritime authorities and shipowners to reassess the risks associated with navigating these waters. As geopolitical tensions continue to influence maritime activities, the incident highlights the need for diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and safeguard vital sea routes.





