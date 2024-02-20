Sonowal Launches Key Projects In Northeast Waterways

(MENAFN- KNN India) Guwahati, Feb 20 (KNN) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, spearheaded a significant endeavour to invigorate the Inland Water Transport (IWT) sector and enhance connectivity in the North Eastern Region.

Sonowal inaugurated crucial projects exceeding Rs 254 crore at Pandu Port, Guwahati, on Tuesday.

Among the unveiled projects are the Passenger-cum-Cargo Terminal at Bogibeel valued at Rs 46.60 crore, the Inland Water Transport Terminal at Sonamura costing Rs 6.91 crore, and the upgraded Terminals at Karimganj and Badarpur with a combined investment of Rs 6.40 crore.

Additionally, six jetties along the Brahmaputra River, totalling Rs 8.45 crore, were announced, alongside 19 passenger vessels for National Waterway-2 and National Waterway-16, valued at Rs 25 crore.

Further, an extension of Jetty, Integrated Office, and Bank Protection projects amounting to Rs 30 crore were unveiled.

Complementing these inaugurations, the foundation stone for the IWAI Dhubri Office Complex, valued at Rs 7.50 crore for Immigration and Customs, underscores the government's commitment to streamline administrative processes and infrastructure development in the region.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Queen Oja, Member of Parliament, Guwahati, Parimal Suklabaidya, Minister of Transport, Fisheries & Excise, Government of Assam, and various MLAs, both physically and virtually, highlighting the collective effort towards Northeast's progress in waterway connectivity.

(KNN Bureau)