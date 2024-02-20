Karnataka: Man Rescued Who Fell Down 100-Feet Abyss With Bike At Chikhale Waterfalls At Belagavi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A dramatic rescue unfolded near Chikhale Falls in Belagavi district as a young man narrowly escaped serious injury after plunging into a 100-foot abyss with his bike. The incident occurred in the picturesque locale of Khanapura taluk, known for its stunning natural beauty and the famous Chikhale Falls nestled on the Goa border.

The victim, identified as 26-year-old Vinayak Buthulkar from the Belgaum camp area, found himself in a harrowing situation while exploring the area with friends. Riding his bike near the edge of the cliff, Vinayak lost control and tumbled down the steep slope, plummeting into the deep ravine below.

Despite the terrifying fall, Vinayak remarkably sustained only minor injuries to his face and leg, escaping what could have been a tragic outcome. Fortunately, his friends acted swiftly, alerting local authorities and initiating a rescue operation to retrieve him from the precarious terrain.

Under the guidance of Khanapur Circle Police Inspector (CPI) Ramachandra Nayaka, a team of rescuers sprang into action, braving the challenging terrain to reach Vinayak's location. The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Jamboti sub-police station, adding urgency to the rescue efforts. Local authorities have commended the swift action of Vinayak's friends and the dedication of the rescue team in ensuring a positive outcome to what could have been a tragic mishap.