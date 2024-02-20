Ranveer Singh Gushes Over Deepika Padukone's BAFTA Pictures, Comments 'Ugh.. Her Smile'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ranveer Singh gushed over Deepika Padukone when photographs of her from the BAFTA 2024 ceremony surfaced online. For those unfamiliar, Deepika was the only Indian presenter at the British Awards ceremony and the actress attended the Award ceremony dressed in a stunning Sabyasachi golden saree. Greg Williams, an ace photographer, came to Instagram to post a series of images from the night, including a candid shot of Deepika. Ranveer was drawn to the black-and-white photograph.

Ranveer Singh's comment

The 'Don 3'

star moved to the comments section to shower Deepika with affection and wrote,“Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! ugh.. her smile,”



Deepika at BAFTA 2024

Deepika presented the Film Not in English Language Award during the BAFTA 2024 ceremony. Deepika stepped on stage dressed in a Sabyasachi golden saree and delivered the award with grace.

Professional front

Meanwhile, Ranveer and Deepika will star in 'Singham 3', also known as Singham Again. Deepika will also be seen in 'Kalki 2989 AD', 'The Intern' remake, and a Hollywood film that is in the works. Meanwhile, Ranveer has 'Don 3', 'Shaktimaan', and a reported 'Baiju Bawra' feature with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is also speculated that Ranveer and Deepika will appear in 'Brahmastra 2'.