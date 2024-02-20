Guangdong province pushes forward with technological innovation

(MENAFN) In a recent announcement by local authorities in Guangdong Province, located in southern China, it was revealed that the region has surged ahead in technological innovation, boasting a remarkable total of over 75,000 advanced technology companies. This milestone underscores Guangdong's pivotal role in driving forward China's technological landscape.



Accompanying this surge in technological enterprises is a substantial investment in research and development (R&D). Companies in the region have collectively allocated more than 460 billion yuan (equivalent to USD64.8 billion) towards R&D efforts. Such significant investment has not only propelled Guangdong's position as a technological hub but has also fostered a robust workforce in the R&D sector, with approximately 1.35 million individuals engaged in pioneering research activities.



Furthermore, the fruits of this labor are evident in the staggering number of patents produced. Guangdong's technological ecosystem has yielded over 665 thousand valid patents, highlighting the province's dedication to fostering innovation and intellectual property development.



The international recognition of Guangdong's technological prowess is reflected in its substantial presence in the global patent landscape. With 23.7 thousand international patent applications filed through the Patent Cooperation Treaty, Guangdong's innovative endeavors have garnered attention and acclaim on the world stage.



Despite these remarkable strides in technology, Guangdong's economic stature remains formidable. With a gross domestic product (GDP) surpassing 13 trillion yuan by the close of the previous year, the province continues to uphold its status as China's leading economic powerhouse. Remarkably, Guangdong has retained its position as the largest province in terms of GDP for an impressive 35 consecutive years.



As Guangdong Province continues to spearhead technological innovation and economic growth, its enduring success serves as a testament to the region's unwavering commitment to advancement and prosperity.

