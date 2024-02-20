Two People Killed As Result Of Morning Russian Attack On Konotop District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Nova Sloboda community of the Konotop district in the Sumy region. Two people were killed.
This was reported on Facebook by the Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
"Today, February 20, Russian terrorists committed another crime against the civilian population of the Sumy region. At 5 a.m., the enemy carried out an air and artillery strike on the Nova Sloboda community of the Konotop district," the statement reads.
The shelling caused a fire in a residential building. The fire is localized. The bodies of two victims were found, the RMA emphasized.
Rubble removal and search operations are ongoing. Information on the consequences of the shelling is being clarified.
As reported, at night and on the morning of February 20, the Russian army fired eight times at the Sumy region.
