Bengal School Job Case: Sujay Bhadra Finally Returns To Correctional Home From Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Feb 20 (IANS) After spending over six months at the state-run SSKM Medical College & Hospital since his bypass surgery in August last year, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the prime accused in the alleged cash-for-school-job scam in West Bengal, has been shifted back to Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata.

Sources in the state correctional services department said that the decision to release Bhadra from the hospital was taken on Monday afternoon and he was shifted back silently to the correction home late on Monday evening.

To recall, the entire period of six months of his stay in hospital was mired in controversies.

First of all, the medical fraternity questioned the authenticity of the prolonged period of his recovery after the bypass surgery.

Second, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths investigating the case alleged that Bhadra was deliberately kept in hospital to avoid the voice sample test.

However, armed with a Calcutta High Court order finally in the first week of January this year, the EDs sleuths managed to get the voice sample test done. The final forensic report of the test is awaited.

Meanwhile, Bhadra's counsel approached a single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court with a bail plea on medical grounds. The final order on this count is expected on February 23.

--IANS

src/rad