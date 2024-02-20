Ukrainian Forces Destroy 23 Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down all 23 Shahed strike drones that attacked Ukraine on the night of February 19-20.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Overnight, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with two S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from the Belgorod region, a Kh-31 guided aerial missile fired from the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, and 23 Shahed attack drones launched from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk area.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and electronic warfare systems were used to repel the aerial attack.

All of the drones were shot down in the Kharkiv, Poltava, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.