Egypt, World Bank Discuss Sustainable Development In Agriculture

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Elsayed Elkosayer, met with Miskreem Barhan, the Regional Director for Sustainable Development in the Middle East and North Africa at the World Bank, and her delegation, to discuss joint projects and future cooperation in the fields of agriculture and food security.

Elkosayer thanked the World Bank for its ongoing support of Egypt and praised its role in promoting sustainable development. He stressed the need for more funding for innovation, governance, and resilience in the agricultural sector, especially in light of the challenges posed by climate change.

He also highlighted the importance of the Climate Resilient Agriculture and Food Transformation (CRAFT) project, which aims to improve irrigation systems, adopt climate-smart technologies and practices, and integrate smallholders into the food system. He said that this project is part of the Nexus Of Water, Food & Energy (NWFE) initiative and is coordinated with the Ministry of International Cooperation.

Barhan expressed the World Bank's readiness to assist Egypt in developing its agricultural sector, which she considered one of the most vital sectors for the region. She said that the World Bank has a plan to support projects related to early warning and crop adaptation, and hoped for close collaboration between the Bank's agricultural team and the technicians from the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of International Cooperation.