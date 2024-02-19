Kuwaiti Runner Al-Dhefiri Wins Gold Medal In 800M Race Of Asia Indoor Games

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti runner Ibrahim Al-Dhefiri won the gold medal on Monday in 800m race at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Tehran, Iran.

Al-Dhefiri was able to clinch the race with a record of one minute, 46 seconds.

The Silver medal was delivered to Iranian runner Subhan Ahmadi, and the bronze to Qatari Abubaker Abdalla.

The first Asian Indoor Athletics Championship was held in Tehran in 2004 and takes place biennially making this edition the 11th, and usually occurs in February, this year has 26 Asian counties participating. (end)

