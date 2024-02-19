Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Incontinence Product For Men (TLS-481)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better incontinence product for men to help prevent embarrassing leaks, stains and odors associated with urine and semen," said an inventor, from Wesley Chapel, Fla., "so I invented the POCKET SLEEVE WRAP. My design would offer an alternative to conventional bulky pads and adult diapers."

This patent-pending invention provides an improved incontinence product designed specifically for men. A significant contrast to traditional incontinence products whose designs mimic those for women or babies. The unique design offers an easy means of placement and discarding, while isolating odor and wetness. As a result, it improves confidence and peace of mind. The invention features a compact and discreet design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for men who suffer from urinary incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-TLS-481, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp