Prime Minister Meets Indonesian Minister For Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Her Excellency Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, who is currently visiting the country on Monday, February 19, 2024.

During the meeting, bilateral relations between the two countries were reviewed, developments in the situation in the region, especially in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to strengthen regional and international efforts aimed at an immediate ceasefire were discussed, in addition to the latest developments in Afghanistan.