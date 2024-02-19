Airplane conducts emergency landing following crash with runway lights

(MENAFN) A harrowing incident unfolded in Belgrade on Sunday as Air Serbia flight JU324, operated by partner firm Marathon Airlines, overshot the runway during takeoff, resulting in significant damage to the aircraft's fuselage and wing. The Embraer E195LR, en route to Dusseldorf, Germany, had to make an emergency landing about an hour later at Belgrade Nikola Tesla Airport. Images circulating purportedly show substantial damage to the left side of the plane, with visible holes in the fuselage and signs of fuel leakage from the ruptured left-wing root.



The incident occurred as the aircraft attempted takeoff from runway 30L, overshooting it and colliding with equipment associated with the nearby runway 12R, both of which are the newest additions to the airport, having opened just last July. FlightRadar24 identified the equipment as an instrument landing system array, while Serbian media referred to it as 'approach lights.'



Flight data tracked by FlightRadar24 indicates that the plane circled twice before making a successful emergency landing back at Belgrade Airport. The 15-year-old aircraft reportedly had over 100 passengers on board, who, according to Air Serbia, were not at risk during the emergency landing.



This incident bears resemblance to a similar event in Belgrade exactly two years ago, where a FlyDubai flight overshot the runway. In that case, the Boeing 737-8 MAX managed to reach its destination safely without colliding with any objects. The recent incident raises concerns about runway safety protocols and underscores the potential risks associated with emergency landings, emphasizing the need for thorough investigations into the cause of such occurrences.



As aviation authorities delve into the details, questions about airport infrastructure, pilot training, and passenger safety are likely to come to the forefront.





