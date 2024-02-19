Ukraine, Japan Sign Convention For Elimination Of Double Taxation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The representatives of Ukraine and Japan have signed the Convention for the Elimination of Double Taxation with respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance and the Protocol thereto.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The Convention provides new opportunities for our countries, contributes to the creation of beneficial conditions for investment and the strengthening of economic relations between Ukraine and Japan,” Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko noted.

The document defines the methods for the elimination of double taxation by the Contracting States and establishes arrangements for the exchange of tax information between the tax authorities of Ukraine and Japan.

The Ukrainian Finance Ministry and the Ukrainian State Tax Service act as the subjects of the implementation of the Convention.

A reminder that Ukraine and Japan signed 56 documents on cooperation at the Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction.

