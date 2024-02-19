Azerbaijan, Russia Discussing Moscow-Baku Flight Issues For February

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The Russian Ural Airlines won't operate flights from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport to Baku until the end of February, Trend reports via the airlines.

"We currently do not have permission to operate flights on this route. All previously scheduled flights for February are canceled," explained Ural Airlines.

The Russian airline was supposed to operate flights on the route of Zhukovsky-Heydar Aliyev Airport in Baku from February 8, but it turned out that all the nuances for the implementation of these flights had not been agreed upon.

The Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan explained that the application from Ural Airlines was submitted late, and time is needed to coordinate it with the Azerbaijani civil aviation authorities.

In January 2024, more than 437,000 passengers were transported on international routes at Baku Airport, which means an increase of 39 percent compared to the same month last year. During this period, 313,000 passengers were served.

