Kuwait University: Strives For Raising Scientific, Research Level

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 19 (KUNA) -- Acting Chairman of Kuwait University (KU) Meshari Al-Harbi said on Monday that the university strived in raising its scientific and research level with efforts from relevant sectors in their search for everything new.

KU's scientific research conference (Kuwait Vision 2035.. Technology, Creativity and Innovation) inaugurated on Monday for two days in the cultural center Sabah Al-Salem University city.

Al-Harbi added that according to Article 3 of the Public Universities bylaws, the university must adhere to the values of the Arab, Islamic and human values, encourage freedom of speech and research, and support scientific research. Kuwait University had translated this by motivating researchers through annual competitions and awards.

Al-Harbi affirmed that during the next stage, the university seeks to organize meetings between university staff and the country's officials to present their initiatives on solving societal problems.

The KU's Vice President of Research Othman Al-Khuder expressed in a speech that the number of participants in the Scientific Posters day exceeded 322 posters, which is a record number that is approximately 20 percent more than last year's participation, thanking the research sector and all the contributors to the Scientific research conference of 2024.

Al-Khuder mentioned that the participating posters touched on contemporary scientific, social, and national issues, which reflects the interests of the participating academics.

Head of the conference Haneen Al-Ghabra said that Kuwait University is responsible for supporting research interest and achieving progress to raise the research level in accordance with Vision 2035.

Al-Ghabra added that the winning posters were evaluated by a specialized jury to select the outstanding posters in terms of scientific content, research methodology, presentation, and research outputs.

Researchers from Kuwait's Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), visiting professors from outside Kuwait, the General Presidency of the National Guard, Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), Environment Public Authority, members of the academic staff and students from various colleges at Kuwait University participated in the conference. (end)

