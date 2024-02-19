(MENAFN- Liker Series) Mumbai, 18th Feb 2024: True Tramm Trunk, located right at the corner of BKC, sets the stage for a culinary and creative journey like no other. As an esteemed food influencer and journalist, Rajveer Singh recently attended the successful Influencers Meet which was solely hosted by none other than hospitality wizard Preetie Joshi. The event, held on a sunny Sunday afternoon, witnessed the convergence of over 75 top creative influencers from Mumbai, alongside prestigious guests like Randeep Gujral, the Vice President of the Food and Drug Welfare Committee of Maharashtra and CEO of Partra group, Vibha Narshana.



The vibrant atmosphere of True Tramm Trunk, coupled with its charming boho-chic ambiance, creates the perfect backdrop for a relaxed yet electric gathering. The latest menu curated by Head Chef Hitendra Gaikwad received accolades from guests for its innovative flavors and culinary finesse.



Amidst the mingling of creative minds, Preetie Joshi expressed her gratitude to the Directors of True Tramm Trunk, Mr. Nirmal Suresh Patel and Mr. Suresh Ishwarlal Patel, for their vision and dedication. The brilliant service, led by Restaurant Manager Amey Kharkanis, set the stage for an unforgettable experience, while the team of bartenders and live singers added a touch of magic to the ambiance.



True Tramm Trunk's menu boasts a wide range of options, from enticing platters to mouthwatering starters. However, it's the desserts that steal the spotlight, each offering a unique story through the chef's signature sweet treats.



Overall, True Tramm Trunk emerges as a lively space where party lovers can connect, exchange vibes, and foster creative ideas. Whether indulging in eclectic bar bites or sipping on handcrafted cocktails in the breezy outdoor seating area, guests are sure to be swept away by the fusion of flavors and creative energy at True Tramm Trunk.





