Azerbaijan's International Reputation Becomes Lucid In Munich

Elnur Enveroglu Read more
President Ilham Aliyev was specially invited to the Munich
Security Conference and had a sumptuous meeting with a number of
leading people across the world organizations, including the West
and Europe.
In Munich, during numerous meetings, President Ilham Aliyev held
meetings with representatives of the US State Department and the
European Commission, as well as OSCE Secretary General Halga Mari.
The important point was that this time, Azerbaijan was conducting
talks completely outside the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan
conflict, that is, on a kind of business level. As the head of
state noted, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been
resolved long ago. De facto peace reigns in Garabagh - and this, of
course, was what Azerbaijan wanted for 30 years.
At the Munich Security Conference, all eyes were on Azerbaijan.
Because it is no coincidence that this year Azerbaijan is hosting
such a grandiose and responsible event as COP29. Already this year,
for the first time, the countries of the world will participate in
an international event in the Republic of Azerbaijan, which has
regained its full sovereignty.
In addition, Azerbaijan's gas export to Europe and close
cooperation remain unchanged on the agenda. Before that, despite
the speeches with sanctions against Azerbaijan in the tense hall of
PACE full of pro-Armenian politicians, the reality could not change
anything.
In general, Azerbaijan's participation in the Munich Security
Conference and the meetings held once again show that Azerbaijan's
foreign policy has a global character. The outlines of the foreign
policy were voiced by our head of state at the inauguration
ceremony.
“We are not asking anyone for anything. I have been the
president for more than 20 years and so far I have not asked anyone
for anything, because there was no need for that. We are a fully
self-sufficient country. We support cooperation in a bilateral
format and our foreign policy is designed for this – equitable
relations, respect for each other, good relations with each other
and, as they say, non-interference in each other's affairs. These
are our principles. We have dictated these principles and succeeded
in having them accepted.”
This point in President Ilham Aliyev's speech once again showed
its special importance in Munich. Because this is an independent,
confident and successful foreign policy.
Azerbaijan supports cooperation in bilateral format. Our foreign
policy is based on the principles of equal relations, mutual
respect, good relations, and non-interference in each other's
affairs.
If the foreign policy of Azerbaijan in the previous period was
based on the solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, new
directions have been determined in the new period. After that,
Azerbaijan will be more active in solving problems that concern the
world. Azerbaijan, a strong country of the South Caucasus, will be
at the forefront of the fight against Islamophobia, and will be
next to the countries that defend against neo-colonialism.
In a nutshell, Azerbaijan will defend its positions, will not
back down, and will respond adequately to the steps taken against
it. Because there is no doubt that the foreign policy of Azerbaijan
is a clear and completely transparent policy.
At the same time, the foreign policy of Azerbaijan is already a
policy that goes beyond the borders of the region. Azerbaijan is
already included in the category of countries considered to be a
middle power in the world. This category includes countries like
the UAE, Israel and others.
As for Armenia, it seems necessary and unavoidable for official
Yerevan to take more serious steps in the direction of normal and
effective neighborly relations. In the South Caucasus, neither the
Garabagh conflict nor the so-called separatism problems are left.
Only following the principles of neighborliness, respecting borders
and staying away from provocations are evaluated as the most
adequate step within international law and Baku's key principles.
At the same time, as President Ilham Aliyev noted, there is no need
for third-party intervention in solving such internal issues for
Azerbaijan. Because Armenia knows what to do, and this has been
repeatedly stated by official Baku.
“We have resolved our problem. We have initiated the signing of
a peace agreement with Armenia. We were the author of the five
well-known principles. We also wrote the text of the peace
agreement and sent it to the Armenian side. Now, if Armenia wants
to comply with the norms of international law, this agreement will
be signed. If he doesn't and if groundless claims continue to be
made against us, this agreement will not be signed, but nothing
will change for Azerbaijan.”
