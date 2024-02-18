CBE Cooperates With Government To Provide Dollars Needed To Import Components For Goods: Governor

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired a meeting Sunday to follow up on the efforts to provide basic goods, with the attendance of the Governor of CBE Hassan Abdullah and the Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Ali Al-Moselhi.

The Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of various state agencies to ensure the availability of basic products and commodities to meet the needs and requirements of citizens. He said that today's meeting was part of this framework to secure the dollar component for basic food commodities, especially oil, powdered milk, and other goods.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the coordination and cooperation with the relevant agencies to expedite the release of some goods in ports across the country, and to provide the dollar component for them.

Madbouly affirmed the continuation of providing production inputs for several local manufacturing processes, especially for food products and commodities, to support the industrial sector and to supply those products and commodities.

The CBE Governor, on his part, mentioned importing meat from Djibouti, and the provision of about $100m for edible oil and dairy, according to the requests of the Minister of Supply.