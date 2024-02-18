Golden Retriever To German Shepherd-7 Most Loved Dog Breeds In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven dog breeds that are widely loved and popular in India.

Beagles are small to medium-sized dogs known for their playful and curious nature. They are friendly, social, and good with children, making them popular family choices.

Shih Tzus are small companion dogs with luxurious coats and friendly dispositions. They are affectionate, outgoing, and love to be pampered.

Labrador Retrievers are known for their friendly and outgoing nature, making them excellent family pets and companions.



Golden Retrievers are gentle, affectionate, intelligent dogs known for their friendly demeanour and loyalty. They are great with families, children, and other pets.

Boxers are medium-sized dogs with a muscular build and playful demeanour. They are known for their boundless energy and affectionate nature.

German Shepherds are versatile and intelligent dogs that excel in various roles, including as family pets, guard dogs, and working dogs.



Siberian Huskies are medium-sized dogs known for their striking appearance and independent personality. They are energetic, intelligent, and love to play.