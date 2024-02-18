J & K Is Confluence Of Art, Wisdom & Culture: LG

The LG lauded the joint endeavour of All J&K Folk Artists' Association, J&K Academy of Art, Culture & Languages, Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi and North Zone Cultural Centre, Patiala to showcase the rich musical heritage and folk art legacy of Jammu Kashmir Union Territory.

“Jammu Kashmir is the confluence of art, literature, wisdom and culture. This land is blessed with extremely talented people who have united the society and made tremendous contribution in national integration through their art,” the LG observed.

We are proud of our artists like Padam Shri recipient Folk Artist Sh Romalo Ram who are promoting the folk art and cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The LG reiterated the commitment of the UT Administration to provide the platform and necessary handholding to the young and budding artists of the Union Territory.

He also congratulated the artists for their enthralling performances on the occasion.

A total of 450 artists from different parts of Jammu Kashmir are participating in the Cultural Festival.

Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Bharat Singh Manhas, Secretary JKAACL;

Gulzar Bhat, Chairman All J&K Folk Artists' Association, senior officials, renowned artists and youth in large number were present.

'Ensure Implementation Of NEP'

Sinha while speaking at the Annual-day function of Sant Hare Ram Dass Public School at Mandal on Thursaday asserted,“It is also our shared responsibility to ensure the implementation of National Education Policy in true letter and spirit.”

Sinha said that the educational reforms, under the guidance of Prime MinisterNarendra Modi, have upgraded the teaching methodologies and provided more freedom to nurture young generation.

The LG appreciated the school run by Shiv Mandir Nyas Trust for its significant contribution in education, society's welfare, integration and solidarity. He congratulated the school administration, teachers and students on the occasion.

The LG impressed upon the teaching community to promote the values and ideals of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and mentor the younger generation to discharge their duty towards the society and the nation.

Hare Ram Dass ji Maharaj, while speaking on the occasion, reiterated the commitment of Sant Hare Ram Dass Public School and Shiv Mandir Nyas Trust to provide values-based education to the students for their holistic development.

The LG felicitated the students who excelled in academics and diverse fields, and also planted a tree sapling in the school premises to mark the occasion.

Former Legislators; ex-PRI members; religious heads, members of school management and Shiv Mandir Nyas Trust, teachers, students and parents were present.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now