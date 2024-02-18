Cyprus Could Mandate Taped Police Interrogations

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) An amendment to the criminal code requiring police to electronically record interrogations is expected to be put to a vote soon.
The move has been debated for four years at parliament's Legal Committee.
According to state radio, AKEL MP, Aristos Damianou, said this practice – which is common in many states – had been considered with reservations in Cyprus.
The Commission's intention is to lead the proposal to a vote, giving a transitional period for the police to purchase and install the necessary equipment.
