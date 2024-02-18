Dr Sandesh Lamsal shows courage to speak against the provocation Ad video of Colgate about medical professionals

(MENAFN- Online Khabar) Dr Sandesh Lamsal is a medical doctor practising currently in Rapti Provincial Hospital, Tulsipur Dang. While scrolling the Instagram reel feed, he encounters a video on Colgate Nepal's page. The video featured a doctor in an operation theatre who was attached to a bed. He checks the X-ray and asks the sister whether the patient is for a Kidney transplant. Then from the words of the nurse, he comes to know the word "Appendix". The same doctor then starts to prepare for appendectomy with a bed attached to his back. He smashes the instruments by the bed while moving aside. Then, he gets slammed by the sister stating until you don't brush with Colgate Max fresh gel you won't be relieved from sleep. The doctor brushes his teeth and then becomes ready for the surgery. Only during this phase, the bed and pillows attached to his back leave him. Then he asks the patient whether he is ready for the surgery and gets the answer "please".



Dr Lamsal feels bad about the misuse of the medical profession in such illogical ads and thinks to speak up. He immediately comments on the video asking Colgate Nepal's Instagram page to remove the video and apologize publicly for hurting the sentiments of medical professionals. But after sometimes he is delighted to see the comment which he did was deleted by the page including other comments slamming the logic and misuse of doctors in that ad.



He then decides to reach Colgate's parent company, Colgate-Palmolive Limited through email. The consumer affairs team of Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited replies to the email stating that the narrative of the video ad is, that brushing with Colgate MaxFresh toothpaste provides a jolt of morning freshness that makes you alert and wakeful.

They further state,

"The campaign reinforces the brand's dedication to freshness and also serves as a refreshing reminder of the positive influence the product can have on individuals, even in the most demanding circumstances. Having provided you with our perspective, as notified in the advisory, the commercial is a dramatic representation (is not a statement of fact) and is not meant to disrespect any profession.



Our sincere apologies for any inadvertent inconvenience/disappointment caused with the assurance that we shall continue to strive to meet your expectations out of our future campaigns."



Which Dr Lamsal's social media team has replied to the email by stating his points,

"You can't defame any profession in the name of advertisement by putting any advisory which nobody can read. The main point is in the influence of the video! Do you want to say the situations you mentioned in the video happen in real inside the hospitals? This video defames the doctors and the trust between doctors and patients is highly affected. Doctors have been physically and verbally assaulted by the patient party even though there is no mistake from the doctor's side. But after watching such illogical videos which you run as ads there is a very high probability of creating soft influence in the minds of people that:



1. Doctors are always dizzy and sleepy.

2. Doctors aren't prepared at all, before surgery. They ask nurses whether the patients need appendectomy or Kidney transplant, although both OTs are done by different surgeons with years of studies in cardinally different fields.

3. There are high chances of mistakes by the doctors and only doctors are responsible if anything unexpected happens with patients as they are never prepared and fresh. This sets the negative narrative in the mind of the patient party which in turn results in violence. Reference: "



He further adds that this is a very irresponsible act from the side of such global brands and it's not the 17th century where these brands used to advertise their products in any way they wished. In the 21st century, there are laws, sentiments, courts, and logic also which they shouldn't forget. You can't just escape by deleting comments or stating that there was an advisory after hurting the sentiments of a whole medical profession. He hopes that Colgate will delete the video and publish a public apology for hurting the sentiment of doctors and surgeons by negatively influencing people through the ad very soon.



When we watch the video from the doctor's point of view, the video of Colgate seems to hurt the sentiments of doctors who work for hours in operations without thinking about their health, family life and the joy of life. Such big brands can't ignore the whole medical profession in the name of advertisement and advisory.



