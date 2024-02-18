On Left Bank Of Dnipro, Russians Has Positions In Yards Of Private Houses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the yards of private houses, the occupiers are placing their positions, armored vehicles, and observation stations.

The head of the joint press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk said this on the air of the 'United News' telethon, Ukrinform reported.

"Taking into account the width of the Dnipro River itself, we need to adjust the targets on the left bank because the occupants are setting up their positions, armored vehicles and surveillance stations in the yards of private houses," noted Humeniuk.

She emphasized that perhaps the results of the combat work of the Defense Forces do not seem very convincing to some, but, for example, the destruction of four large-caliber guns had a very significant impact on the occupiers and a reduction in the number of artillery attacks on the right bank in the future.

In addition, she emphasized that the destruction of the occupiers themselves at the 45th position, even though they conducted only two assaults, is also a very good result, because 70% of assault groups do not return to their positions after such combat work.

Humeniuk added that the location of equipment, ammunition depots, dugouts and other fortifications behind which the occupiers are hiding in the settlements of the left bank complicates the work, but the Defense Forces continue to carry out their work and rely on the resistance movement and partisan movement.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 402,430 Russian invaders from February 24, 2022, to February 18, 2024, including 1,080 people over the past day.