(MENAFN) A recent poll conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) sheds light on the diminishing trust in Ukraine's civilian and military leadership. The survey, released on Thursday, indicates a decline in public confidence, particularly after President Vladimir Zelensky dismissed the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny.



According to the poll, only 40 percent of Ukrainian adults express trust in General Alexander Syrsky, Zaluzhny's replacement, who assumed the role last week. In contrast, 94 percent of respondents expressed trust in Zaluzhny before his ouster. The survey, which began before the official announcement of Zaluzhny's removal, suggests that the anticipation of leadership changes contributed to an increase in trust in the outgoing commander.



The public sentiment regarding President Zelensky has also seen a notable decline amid the leadership shakeup and challenging conditions on the battlefield. The KIIS survey reveals that 64 percent of Ukrainians trust their president, a decrease from 77 percent in December and a significant drop from the 90 percent approval rating a few months after the conflict with Russia began in February 2022. The approval rating further dipped to 60 percent among respondents polled after Zaluzhny's replacement, compared to 65 percent before the announcement.



The survey delves into broader perceptions of the country's direction, indicating that only 11 percent of Ukrainians believe their nation's affairs are "definitely" moving in the correct way. Overall, 44 percent see Ukraine as heading either "definitely" or "rather" in the right direction, marking a decline from 60 percent in October and a substantial drop from 68 percent in May 2022.



As Ukraine grapples with internal leadership changes and external pressures, the poll provides insights into the evolving public sentiment and the challenges faced by Zelensky's administration. The results underscore the importance of stability and effective leadership in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape and maintaining public trust in times of uncertainty.





