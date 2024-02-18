QNB Diamond Sponsor Of Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announces its diamond sponsorship of the Web Summit Qatar, a pivotal event connecting the next generation of founders in the Middle East to a global audience of investors, journalists, customers, and partners.

The event, kicking off on February 26 to 29, creates a platform for innovation and collaboration within the rapidly growing tech sector in the region.

Through providing its sponsorship, the Bank recognizes the significance of the summit as it brings together entrepreneurs, leaders, and industry experts. This sponsorship underscores QNB's dedication to fostering growth, driving winnovation, and building meaningful partnerships that exceed borders.

Commenting on the significance of the sponsorship, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Communications, said:“We are proud to be a diamond sponsor of the Web Summit Qatar, a platform that aligns with our commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration in the Middle East. This partnership reflects our belief in the huge potential of the regional tech community, and we look forward to contributing to its success.”

“QNB is committed to supporting this event and contributing to the development of the vibrant tech ecosystem in the Middle East.”, she added.

QNB Group aims to play a key role in shaping the future of technology in the Middle East, supporting the vision of the summit to empower and connect the next generation of tech leaders.

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through more than 900 locations, with an ATM network of 4,800 machines.