EM Law And Extend Robotics Collaborate On Groundbreaking VR Software Contract

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) London, United Kingdom, October 19, 2023 – EM Law, a premier technology law firm, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Extend Robotics, an industry leader in virtual reality (VR) and robotics. Together, they are set to revolutionise the VR landscape with a cutting-edge application that empowers users to control a robotic arm, bridging the virtual and physical realms seamlessly.

Extend Robotics, in its pursuit of excellence, sought EM Law's expertise to refine its existing agreements. This includes the software licence for the VR application, the supply contract for the robotic equipment, and the privacy notice in compliance with UK GDPR. The vision? To roll out an avant-garde model granting users unparalleled access to the VR application and the robotic equipment, all while safeguarding essential anonymised customer data to enhance product development.

EM Law's prowess was evident as they navigated the complexities of Extend Robotics' diverse clientele, which spans major corporations and individual consumers. With a keen understanding of the nuanced legislative landscape for consumers, EM Law crafted bespoke solutions catering to both segments.

Extend Robotics highlighted the challenge of presenting the software licence within the limited view of the VR headset. EM Law rose to the occasion, crafting a licence that's both succinct and robust, ensuring users can easily comprehend and accept it.

Moreover, EM Law's forward-thinking approach shone as they aligned the VR application with the stipulations of third-party distributors and UK GDPR guidelines, ensuring Extend Robotics' documentation was not only compliant but also user-centric.

EM Law's commitment to understanding Extend Robotics' aspirations and operational nuances was paramount. Engaging in in-depth dialogues, they unravelled the intricacies of the 'customer journey', addressing pivotal aspects like purchasing avenues, payment structures, app engagement, and data acquisition.

Their collaborative efforts culminated in a comprehensive suite of contracts for equipment supply and software licensing, catering to both B2B and consumer segments. Recognising the product's potential for broad usage, EM Law also curated an End User Licence Agreement (EULA) optimised for the VR application's display, ensuring users are well-acquainted with the terms.

Furthermore, EM Law meticulously reviewed the stipulations of leading VR marketplaces, guaranteeing Extend Robotics' alignment with both marketplace norms and UK GDPR mandates.

With EM Law's unparalleled expertise, Extend Robotics is now equipped with a formidable documentation collection, underpinning its trailblazing business model. This synergistic alliance positions Extend Robotics to soar to new heights, poised for exponential growth and innovation.

Contact Info:

Name: Smith

Company: EM Law

Email:

Website: White Collar Factory, 1 Old Street Yard, London, EC1Y 8AF