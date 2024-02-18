Somali-based al-Shabaab group reports killing of 2 Cuban doctors in US airstrike

(MENAFN) The Somali-based terrorist group al-Shabaab reported on Saturday that two Cuban doctors who were held captive by the organization were killed in a US airstrike.



According to a post on Telegram by the al-Qaeda-affiliated group, the doctors were targeted in a US air raid in the southern state of Jubaland in Somalia on Thursday.



“The aerial bombardment which began at around 12:10 a.m. targeted a house in Jilib, instantly killing Assel Herrera and Landy Rodriguez,” the post mentioned.



The terrorist group accused the US of "deliberately targeting the prisoners for several years and have conducted strikes" in at least two locations prior to Thursday's airstrike in Jilib town.



"We neither confirm nor deny the terrorist group's claims," a regional representative informed a Turkish news agency in a phone call, asking for anonymity as he was not authorized to communicate with the media.



On April 12, 2019, al-Shabaab terrorists abducted the Cuban doctors while they were en route to work in Kenya's northeastern province, resulting in the death of one of their bodyguards.



In response to the kidnapping, the Somali Defense Ministry reported on Saturday that 15 al-Shabaab terrorists were killed, and 20 others sustained injuries during aerial operations conducted by the national army in Lower Shabelle and Galguduud provinces.



The airstrikes, supported by unnamed international partners, targeted al-Shabaab gatherings and terrorist assets in Kuntu Waarey in Lower Shabelle and Galcad in Galguduud.

