Siddhalepa's Kekulu Children's Art Competition 2023 Award Ceremony A Resounding Success!

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Siddhalepa, the esteemed Ayurvedic entity in the island, celebrated the resounding success of its ninth annual Kekulu Children's Art Competition, culminating in a splendid award ceremony on January 21, 2024, at the J.R. Jayawardene Center.

The event was graced by the distinguished presence of Chief Guest Mr. Douglas Alliston, Managing Director of Fragrance Oils, along with esteemed sponsors and dignitaries. Fragrance Oils, the primary sponsor, led the way, supported by Neth FM as the official radio partner, Hatton National Bank as the official banking partner, and Funday Times as the official print media partner. Co-sponsors included Munchee and Phoenix.

The competition winners were unveiled as follows:

1st Place: H.V.A Yenuli Sasenya Halpawila – Mathugama

2nd Place: H. Shenara Pinidi Senewirathna – Thihagoda

3rd Place: M. Inuka Dasmitha – Galigamuwa

The illustrious invitees for the grand award ceremony included prominent figures such as Ms. Dilanka De Silva, Branch Manager at Hatton National Bank PLC; Mr. Nishantha Kumara Dahanayake, Chief Operating Officer at Asset Radio Broadcasting (Pvt) Ltd; Ms. Hiranthi Fernando, Editor at Funday Times, Wijeya Newspapers Ltd; and Mr. Buditha Lekamarachchi, Chief Operating Officer at Phoenix Industries Ltd, among others. This diverse gathering promises an engaging and memorable event celebrating artistic excellence.

Siddhalepa expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support of sponsors and partners, recognizing their pivotal role in nurturing artistic talent and creativity among preschool children. The Kekulu Children's Art Competition, launched on October 1, 2023, under the theme 'Our Family,' aimed to provide a platform for children to explore their creative thinking, attitude, and sensitivity towards society.

The competition, initiated on World Children's Day, garnered over 60,000 applicants, with 100 deserving winners receiving gifts, cash prizes and certificates on stage at the ceremony. The meticulous selection process, overseen by renowned artists Kusum Mangalika and Bandula Harishchandra, showcased the exceptional talent of the young participants.

Winners were awarded generously, with the 1st-place recipient receiving 50,000 LKR, the 2nd-place winner receiving 30,000 LKR, and the 3rd-place winner receiving 20,000 LKR, and presented with a medal of recognition. The 4th to 10th place winners received 10,000 LKR, and all other winners were presented with 5,000 LKR each.

Siddhalepa presenting Kekulu school bags and Kekulu product gift packs. Sponsors played a crucial role in the awards presentation, with Hatton National Bank providing passbooks with a 1,000 LKR deposit, , Phoenix Plastics offering lunchboxes to winners, Neth FM providing school books and with Munchee providing a special gift package to all winners.

Since 2012, Siddhalepa has been organizing the Kekulu Preschool Art Competition, fostering a culture of encouragement for children to showcase their innate talents and develop their creative capacities. Kekulu, a brand synonymous with children's well-being, offers a range of toiletries, including Aloe Vera, Jasmine, Arudha, and Hibiscus variants.

The Hettigoda Group of Companies, steadfast in its commitment to children's well-being, vows to continue the Kekulu Children's Art Competition, ensuring the legacy of Siddhalepa's Kekulu brand, which adheres to the highest international standards, incorporating Ayurvedic ingredients known for promoting good health in children.