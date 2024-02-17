Ministry Of Planning Says JRP Faces $1.612 Deficit In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Response Plan for the Syria Crisis (JRP) deficit amounted to about $1.612 billion in 2023, according to the JRP e-platform from the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

The JRP's deficit stood at 70.8 per cent of the annual budget allocated to support Syrian refugees in Jordan, which is estimated at $2.276 billion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The volume of funding requirements for the JRP amounted to some $663.7 million over the past year, or 29.2 per cent of the total budget, the ministry's data said.

Of the amount of funds secured, $489.4 million were allocated to support refugees and $142.9 million were disbursed to support host communities.

In addition, the JRP's disbursements included about JD31.4 million for the Treasury, while failed to support infrastructure development and institutional capacity development, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic response, the ministry's figures showed.

The JRP funded economic empowerment projects with around $197 million, education with $137.3 million, the healthcare sector with $80.9 million, social protection and justice with $ 193.8 million, the public services sector with $8.7 million and allocated $17 million to shelter. In addition, the plan contributed $28.7 million for sanitation services.

According to the ministry's data, the US was the top donor for the JRP, granting the plan around $161.6 million, followed by Germany at approximately $142 million, the EU at $77.5 million then multiagency funds at $59 million.

According to official figures, Jordan is hosts 1.3 million Syrian refugees, of which 657, registered with the UNHCR.

