Tens Of Thousands At Pro-Palestinian March In London

LONDON, Feb 18 (NNN-AGENCIES) - Tens of thousands of people took part in a Saturday pro-Palestinian march in central London.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) march is calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza war.

Saturday's march was the first protest to go near the Israeli embassy in west London since a static rally in October.

Some 1,500 officers have been deployed to police the protest, which was largely calm and peaceful.

However, six people were arrested in one incident, on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker, and police said there were four other arrests.

One person was detained on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organisation, one person on suspicion of inciting racial hatred, and two were detained for refusing to remove face coverings,

PSC criticised the government and Labour for refusing to call for an immediate ceasefire.

It is the first demonstration in the area of the Israeli embassy since a protest was held two days after the Oct 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, a group designated as a terror organisation by the UK government.

Police restricted the start time of the march to ensure an event taking place at a synagogue would finish prior to the protest passing by the building.

The march set off along Park Lane and made its way along Knightsbridge and Kensington Road to near the Israeli embassy in Kensington, where speeches were held.

Protesters have been told by police the march must stop by 17:00 and demonstrators must leave by 18:00.

They will be kept more than 100m away from the embassy grounds, behind barriers controlled by officers.

Israel is being urged not to send ground forces into Rafah in southern Gaza and on the Egyptian border, where many Palestinians now living after areas closer to their homes were affected by fighting.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called for a pause to fighting to get aid in and hostages, and a“sustainable ceasefire”. - NNN-AGENCIES