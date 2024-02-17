Azerbaijan Holds Negotiations With Oman On Elimination Of Double Taxation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Negotiations on the project "Agreement between the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Sultanate of
Oman on elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax
evasion in relation to income taxes" were held in Muscat, Sultanate
of Oman, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the
Ministry of Economy.
Experts of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy
of the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Ministry of
Finance and authorized persons of the Tax Administration of the
Sultanate of Oman participated in the negotiation process.
During the discussions, Elkin Mammadov, the head of the
Department of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the
State Tax Service, said that the Agreement will create favorable
conditions for the investors of both countries, it will be
important for the formation of effective tools for the exchange of
information and the collection of tax debts, as well as for the
strengthening of mutual relations.
As a result of the three-day discussions, agreement was reached
on most provisions of the draft Agreement on taxation. It was
emphasized that work will be carried out in the direction of
agreeing on other open items during the next negotiations.
