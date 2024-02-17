               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan Holds Negotiations With Oman On Elimination Of Double Taxation


Negotiations on the project "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on elimination of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion in relation to income taxes" were held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Experts of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, representatives of the Ministry of Finance and authorized persons of the Tax Administration of the Sultanate of Oman participated in the negotiation process.

During the discussions, Elkin Mammadov, the head of the Department of International Taxation and Tax Monitoring of the State Tax Service, said that the Agreement will create favorable conditions for the investors of both countries, it will be important for the formation of effective tools for the exchange of information and the collection of tax debts, as well as for the strengthening of mutual relations.

As a result of the three-day discussions, agreement was reached on most provisions of the draft Agreement on taxation. It was emphasized that work will be carried out in the direction of agreeing on other open items during the next negotiations.

