Khaama Press Editor In Chief Detained By Authorities In Kabul

KABUL, February 17, 2024 – Mansoor Nekmal, the Editor in Chief of Khaama Press, has been detained following a summons to the Ministry of Vice and Virtue, sparking urgent calls for his release and a rallying cry for press freedom in Afghanistan.

The detention came after a recent report published by Khaama Press on the hijab issue, which led to Mr. Nekmal being summoned by the ministry. Mr. Nekmal attended a meeting at the ministry on Saturday, February 17, from where his whereabouts became unknown, leading to concerns over his arrest.

The report in question highlighted the decreased visibility of women on Kabul's streets following arrests related to hijab violations, incorporating insights from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and Rina Amiri, the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights. It also included interviews with young women, their identities protected by masks, voicing their concerns over the recent crackdown.

The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) has expressed deep concern over Mr. Nekmal's arrest, calling for his“immediate and unconditional release.” The AFJC emphasizes the need for the Taliban Ministry of Vice and Virtue to adhere to media laws and allow journalists to operate freely within the legal framework.

Mansoor Nekmal has been an integral part of Khaama Press, leading the Kabul office for approximately two years. His detention is a distressing signal to the press community in Afghanistan, suggesting an escalation in efforts to silence independent media.

Khaama Press, standing firm on its commitment to journalism and the truth, calls upon international organizations, human rights agencies, and the global community to support the cause for press freedom in Afghanistan. The immediate release of Mansoor Nekmal is imperative not only for his safety but as a stand against the suppression of free speech and the media in Afghanistan.

We urge all stakeholders to advocate for the principles of freedom of expression and the protection of journalists worldwide, reminding authorities of their obligation to respect and ensure the free flow of information, which is crucial for a democratic society.

