63 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, 63 combat engagements took place on the frontline between the Defense Forces and Russian invaders, most of them in the Marinka and Avdiivka directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

During the day of February 17, there were 63x combat engagements. The enemy launched a total of 4x missile and 61x air strikes, carried out 79x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in killed and wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, healthcare institutions and critical infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Front line near Avdiivka moving in both– Ukraine's defense forces

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Stohnii, Chorne, Sadovod (Kharkiv oblast). More than 20x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Karpovychi, Leonivka (Chernihiv oblast), Seredyna-Buda, Vilna Sloboda, Holyshivske, Veselivka, Mohrytsya, Mykhailivske, Yizdetske (Sumy oblast), Hur'v Kozachok, Veterynarne, Vovchanski Khutory, Bochkove, Kruhle, Ozerne (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the adversary conducted no offensives. The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kupyansk (Kharkiv oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 7x assaults near Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The occupiers launched air strikes in the vicinities of Makiivka and Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Nevske, Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Torske, Serebryanka, Verkhn'okamyanske, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 7x attacks in the vicinities of Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Andriivka (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers, with air support, made attempts to improve their tactical situation. Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, New York (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks in the vicinity of Lastochkyne (Donetsk oblast). On top of that, the russian occupiers launched an air strike in the vicinity of Orlivka (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at up to 20x settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Lastochkyne, Nevelske (Donetsk oblast).

Marinka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Heorhiivka, Pobjeda, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the adversary made 21x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostyantynivka were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 2x attacks south of Prechystivka and west of Staromaiorske (Donetsk oblast), where the invaders, with air support, made attempts to improve their tactical situation. Also, the adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 10x settlements, including Vodyane, Zolota Nyva, Staromaiorske, Rivnopil (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 4x attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The enemy launched an air strike near Novodarivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast). More than 20x settlements, including Levadne, Malynivka, Zaliznychne, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Lobkove (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. During the day, the enemy made 2x attempts to assault positions of Ukrainian troops. The settlements of Beryslav, Antonivka, Sofiivka (Kherson oblast), and the city of Ochakiv (Mykolaiv oblast) came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers. The enemy also shelled Kherson with MLRS strikes.

Freight traffic at Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint resumed

During the day of February 17, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 14x concentrations of troops, 3x anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers. On top of that, along the eastern sector, Ukrainian Air Force units destroyed as many as three enemy military aircraft: two SU-34 fighter-bombers and one SU-35 fighter jet.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 1x command post, 4x artillery systems, 4x ammunition depots, 1x electronic warfare stations of the russian invaders.