Prime Minister Meets Omani Minister Of Foreign Affairs

QNA
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Saturday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman HE Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on the margins of Munich Security Conference.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relationships between the two sisterly countries and developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories
